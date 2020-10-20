Albert D Mason Inc. Has $592,000 Position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.07% of FB Financial worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FB Financial by 243.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FB Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $383,537.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,735,936.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $886,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FBK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,156. The stock has a market cap of $895.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40. FB Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

