Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for about 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

SNA traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $156.46. 4,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

