Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

NYSE:AVY traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.15. 6,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

