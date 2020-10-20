Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter worth $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. 2,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

