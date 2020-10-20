Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 53 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.69.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.78. 10,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.66. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $207.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.