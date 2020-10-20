Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 629,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,580,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Standpoint Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. 10,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,790. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

