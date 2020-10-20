Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.74. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.