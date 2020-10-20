Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,446 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 59,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.589 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

