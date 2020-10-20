Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.20. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75 to $2.85 EPS.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

