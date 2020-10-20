Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.85 EPS.

NYSE ACI opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,740.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

