Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.08.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

