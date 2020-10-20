Albertsons Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,181 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,863 call options.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 218,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,740.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

