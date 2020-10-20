Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.36.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $307.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

