Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Update

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alector by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $768.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

