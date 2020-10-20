Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Algoma Central stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

