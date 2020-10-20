Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTER. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Alkaline Water in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised Alkaline Water to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.62 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

