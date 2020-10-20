AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. 1,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,961. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

