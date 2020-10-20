Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €164.48 ($193.51) on Friday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €172.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €172.97.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

