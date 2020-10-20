Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,521.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,443.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

