Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,297,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,515.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,439.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.