Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,439.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

