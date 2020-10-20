Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,176,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

GOOGL stock traded down $17.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,550.03. 27,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. The company has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

