Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 160.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,439.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.