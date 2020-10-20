Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,521.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,443.24. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

