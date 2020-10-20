Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $1,850.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price objective (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,527.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,515.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,439.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $240,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

