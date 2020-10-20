Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $147.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.38.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE AYX traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,803. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $1,421,409.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total value of $700,596.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,182 shares of company stock worth $16,533,420. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

