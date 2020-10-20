Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.95% of Ambarella worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ambarella by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 613,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Imperial Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.