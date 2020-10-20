AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) versus Core-Mark (NYSE:CORE) Head to Head Analysis

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) and Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Core-Mark shares are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Core-Mark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AMCON Distributing and Core-Mark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCON Distributing $1.39 billion 0.03 $3.20 million N/A N/A Core-Mark $16.67 billion 0.08 $57.70 million $1.69 17.23

Core-Mark has higher revenue and earnings than AMCON Distributing.

Volatility & Risk

AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core-Mark has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMCON Distributing pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Core-Mark pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Core-Mark pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMCON Distributing has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Core-Mark has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Core-Mark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMCON Distributing and Core-Mark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCON Distributing 0.17% 4.01% 1.55% Core-Mark 0.36% 13.85% 4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AMCON Distributing and Core-Mark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A Core-Mark 0 0 3 0 3.00

Core-Mark has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Core-Mark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core-Mark is more favorable than AMCON Distributing.

Summary

Core-Mark beats AMCON Distributing on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. As of November 8, 2019, it operated 22 retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment. Its customers include traditional convenience stores comprising national and super-regional convenience store operators, as well as independently owned convenience stores. In addition, the company's alternative outlet customers include various store formats, which comprise grocery stores, drug stores, big box or supercenter stores, liquor stores, cigarette and tobacco shops, hotel gift shops, military exchanges, college and corporate campuses, casinos, hardware stores, airport concessions, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products. It provides its products to 43,000 customer locations through a network of 32 distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

