Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AA4 opened at GBX 34.30 ($0.45) on Tuesday. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.31.

In other news, insider Robin Hallam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £6,900 ($9,014.89).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

