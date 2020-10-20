American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $106.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,348. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.