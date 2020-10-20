Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in September

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.05 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Amerigo Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.