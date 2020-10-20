AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) & Medizone International (NYSE:MZEIQ) Head to Head Contrast

Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Medizone International has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmerisourceBergen has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medizone International and AmerisourceBergen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen $179.59 billion 0.11 $855.36 million $7.09 13.79

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medizone International and AmerisourceBergen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A AmerisourceBergen 1 2 6 0 2.56

AmerisourceBergen has a consensus price target of $107.22, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than Medizone International.

Profitability

This table compares Medizone International and AmerisourceBergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medizone International N/A N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen 0.84% 46.04% 3.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medizone International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats Medizone International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medizone International

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; and offers data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company's Other segment provides integrated manufacturer services, such as clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support; offers specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and sells pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and various other products to customers in both the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as provides demand-creating sales force services to manufacturers. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

