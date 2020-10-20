Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 6,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.2% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

