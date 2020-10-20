Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.