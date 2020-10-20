Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of FOLD opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,113,816.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,230 shares of company stock worth $5,344,868 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 303,764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,665,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after buying an additional 79,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,068,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

