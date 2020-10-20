Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,868 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

