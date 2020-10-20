Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.33

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.70. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 9,310,204 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.93, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2481.9999728 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Jennison purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32). Also, insider Jonathan Roe bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

