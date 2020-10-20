Analysts Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

APTO stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $507.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

