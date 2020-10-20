Analysts Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Target Price at $46.40

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.44 million, a P/E ratio of 628.86 and a beta of 1.43. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 18.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CEVA by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CEVA by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in CEVA by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

