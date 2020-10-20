Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $40.31

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $1,746,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,620,430 shares of company stock worth $105,915,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $58.27 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.65.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.