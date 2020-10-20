Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Target Price at $163.59

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.