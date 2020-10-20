Analysts Set POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Target Price at $54.50

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 309,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,172,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 79,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 56,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKX opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

