Analysts Set Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Target Price at $19.75

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

