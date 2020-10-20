Analyzing Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & The Pennant Group (OTCMKTS:PNTG)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Covalon Technologies and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.31%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covalon Technologies and The Pennant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $25.61 million 0.77 -$6.88 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $338.53 million 3.14 $2.55 million $0.52 73.15

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -31.61% -64.32% -21.48% The Pennant Group 1.39% 22.16% 4.00%

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Covalon Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. It sells wound care dressing, surgical and peri-operative, and infection management products under the Covalon brand name. The company also offers development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts services. It provides its technologies, products, and services to various health care providers, such as hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of July 01, 2020, the company operated 71 home health and hospice agencies; and 53 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

