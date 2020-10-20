ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Receives $7.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. 112,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

