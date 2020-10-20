Apex Market Capitalization Tops $3.03 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Apex has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Apex has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $64,041.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

