Aphria (APHA) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 361 413 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 114.21%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 86.52%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.60% Aphria Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -76.83 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.96

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

