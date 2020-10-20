Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) PT Lowered to $11.75 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.50 to $11.75 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.
APHA stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.44.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
