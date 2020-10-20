Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at CIBC

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price target raised by CIBC from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.61.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Aphria by 413.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aphria by 299.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Aphria in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aphria by 1,237.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

