Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

